Supreme Ventures Foundation creates fund for children in State care

The Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) has created a special medical contingency fund for children in the care of the State to the tune of $1 million.

The fund will make medical disposables and medication available to children in State Care with pre-existing conditions who may fall ill during the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified persons with pre-existing medical conditions, especially those of the respiratory system, as vulnerable to complications if they contract the virus.

CEO of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Rosalee Gage-Grey says the agency, which has portfolio responsibility for wards of the State, has identified 500 children with special needs who are currently on a medication regimen.

SVF Director Heather Goldson says the donation will allow the CPFSA to quickly access supplies without going through red tape.

“This health crisis is unlike any we have ever seen before, and we have to pull together to get through it. This donation will allow the CPFSA to respond quickly if a COVID-19 case is discovered in any of the homes across the island. We have prearranged access to supplies so that once they are needed, the agency can quickly access them,” she stated.

“The Supreme Ventures Foundation is committed to supporting the programmes that support children in State care and our partners, the CPFSA, who tirelessly manage the programme. We are already in partnership with the agency, under our MoU with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, to upgrade the fire equipment in 30 homes around the country. However, our partnership expands beyond that programme. In times of crisis such as this we must do what we can to help,” she said.

Gage-Grey said the donation will go a far way in reducing the response time, the virus is found among any of the wards.

“We have taken several precautions in light of the COVID-19 spread; we've suspended visits to facilities and increased sanitisation efforts, but the nature of this virus is so volatile that we have to brace for the possibility of a sick child. This donation will allow us to respond quickly so that we can help that child get back on his feet,” she said.

Last week Supreme Ventures announced a $1-million donation towards the Government-funded PATH programme to directly feed children in vulnerable inner-city communities who would no longer benefit from the school feeding programme due to the closure of schools.

The donation will go towards the nutritional needs of thousands of students now at home, after Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared all schools closed the previous week.

Jamaica's first case of Covid-19 was confirmed over a week and a half ago and the islandwide tally now stands at 19 cases. The pandemic has spread to over 200,000 persons and resulted in over 10,000 deaths globally.