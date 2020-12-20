Supreme Ventures launches major micro-business sales force

Supreme Ventures has launched its latest sales channel, Supa Sellaz, which will provide expanded reach for the company's over 1200 retail terminals across Jamaica.

While the novel coronavirus pandemic has had a negative impact on the small and micro-business engines that power the Jamaican economy, Supreme has developed advanced technology that enables a new gaming sales channel that will potentially provide thousands of jobs for micro entrepreneurs.

The new channel literally takes gaming “to the streets”, a first by any company in this hemisphere, allowing SVL retailers to move beyond the doors of their brick and mortar establishments and provide Jamaica's favourite games to their customers while they are on the move. The channel will expand the company's sales network to remote areas and service rural communities.

COVID-19 has brought home the global importance of mobile-enabled sales, and Jamaica will need to keep up with the wave of the future. The new Supa Sellaz technology will enable individuals to become their own bosses, while increasing revenue at the retail store level. Each “Sella” will be equipped with their own mobile sales device and ticket printer enabling them to sell Cash Pot within a designated geographic area.

“ Innovation to benefit our business, our retailers and the country is what we are all about; 2020 has been a difficult but positive year for Supreme. Despite the negative impact of COVID on the economy, we have doubled down and made significant investments in the expansion of our business. This not only benefits the economy generally, but it will benefit the over 1,500 Supa Sellaz that we plan to recruit and provide business opportunities for in 2021. The recruitment has started and working with our retailers we are activity looking for Jamaican entrepreneurs who want to build with Supreme,” stated Xesus Johnston, CEO of Prime Sports Jamaica.

In addition to the Supa Sellaz launch, the company has relaunched the online application SV Games, which provides its customers with online access to Jamaica's favourite games Cash Pot, Money Time and the country's Lotto.

With the expansion into Guyana and South Africa underway, Supreme has made major strides during the year. The upgrade of JustBet Mobile as well as the launch of its newest numbers game Hot Pick, it has been a banner period for product and service launches for the Caribbean's leading gaming operator, company officials said.