Supreme Ventures reaches out to its St Mary retailers

T he Supreme Ventures team, led by Prime Sports Limited CEO Xesus Johnston, has embarked on a tour of its outlets and retailers across the island.

Relatively new to the position, having been named CEO in November 2019, Johnston recently went on a tour from Port Maria to Boscobel in St Mary, to meet the retailers who are responsible for directly interacting with customers daily, on behalf of Supreme Ventures.

The retailers are all dealers in lottery games, while some of the larger ones have Champion VLT machines and also Just Bet.

“It was important for us to visit our retailers and hear their concerns, suggestions and feedback. It was a very informative and instructive day. We also took the opportunity to inform each of them of the plans we have in the pipeline, as well as any changes we are considering to better improve working relations,” said Johnston.

“We value our retailers and the network of sellers that have chosen to work with us. They have shown true commitment over the years and have helped us to build our business, we are appreciative and will work with them to improve relationships and dealings, where possible. We also wanted to see how, if at all, Supreme Ventures can assist in making improvements to their business,” added Johnston.

Chairman on St Mary Municipal Council Richard Creary, who is the proprietor of Dream Works Lottery in Port Maria, was elated by the visit.

“I have been an agent for many years and this is the first time I have been visited by a CEO. I believe this is a great opportunity for us to personally meet some of the Supreme Ventures executives and to give our input as to how to better improve operations.

“I appreciate the time that was taken to visit my location and I look forward to the improvements that are being rolled out for the benefit of the public,” said Creary.

June Nugent of Sarah's Grocery in Sandside was also thrilled by the visit of the Supreme Ventures team.

“This is a good move. This visit means a lot. I am happy to be able to share my experience as an agent and hope that, moving forward, things will be even better,” said Nugent.

Responding to the retailers, Johnston said tours are being planned weekly in an effort to reach out to all agents islandwide. The next parish on the schedule is Portland.