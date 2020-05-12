Supreme Ventures takes Read Across Jamaica Day to social media

SUPREME Ventures Foundation (SVF) — the outreach arm of gaming company Supreme Ventures Limited — took its annual Read Across Jamaica activities to social media this year as the country and the world continue to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Supreme Ventures executives visited Greenwich Primary School on Spanish Town Road in Kingston and read to students from grades one to six, making a significant contribution to the school's literacy programme.

This year, with schools closed and access to State-run childcare facilities restricted, SVF took its literacy promotion efforts to its revamped Instagram page and its Facebook page.

Media personalities and social media influencers Terri-Karelle Reid and Emprezz Golding joined the SVF Instragram event live from their homes.

Gail Abrahams, vice-president, marketing, communication and sponsorship, led the activity from the SVL boardroom in New Kingston. She read Chase is on the Case, a Paw Patrol storybook, to the thousands of viewers who joined from their smart devices.

According to Abrahams, it was important for SVF to make an effort activating activities within its outreach calendar even in light of the pandemic and strict rules implemented to stymie its spread.

“The foundation usually has a packed calendar that mainly impacts and benefits children in State care or who live in under challenging circumstances; as such, we thought it very important to find a way to connect with them,” said Abrahams.

“Usually we would be sitting in a circle reading and spending time together, but we take social distancing very seriously so we found a way to keep our activities going with the use of technology,” added Abrahams.

SVF also donated two large appliances to Maxfield Park Children's Home — an industrial freezer and a dryer for its laundry room. The children's home, which has a child population of over 100, reached out for help when its appliances ceased functioning in April.

The foundation has a long history of outreach with the Corporate Area-based children's home and installed a $3-million fire alarm system on the compound in February.