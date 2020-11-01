Supreme Ventures upgrades app with new games

The newly revamped SV Games App now has a new look, new games and new features.

In making the announcement, Supreme Ventures stated that persons can now play their favourite games online, anytime and anywhere, a convenience that has never before seen in Jamaica. It said, everyone's favourite game, Cash Pot, the ever popular MoneyTime and the game that people love to play, Lotto, are now available at one's fingertips just by simply clicking, registering and then playing.

People who use Android-powered devices can download the new app from the supremegames.com website. One of the new features of the revamped gaming platform is that iOS users, people with iPhone and iPads, as well as Windows users, who use laptop and desktop computers, can register and play on the supremegames.com website.

The registration process, noted the company, is simple and easy with verification of accounts online and the ability to use one's NCB Quisk account and Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards to top up accounts. These options, the company noted, are “revolutionary” as gamers are now actively playing digitally at their own convenience, which has resulted in people realising an optimum gaming experience without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Should people choose cash as the preferred option, they can visit any of Supreme's regional offices to top up their account or cash out their winnings. The company further stated that the digital option still requires individuals who decide to cash out their winnings greater than $650,000 to visit SV's regional offices.

CEO of Prime Sports Jamaica Limited, Xesus Johnston, said the SV Games App is part of the group's mantra to always innovate and improve existing products for the convenience of the customer. “Our digitisation strategy has been successful as seen with our new product launches and expansion into new markets cementing our goals to provide customers with convenient access to our games, convenient top up options, easier withdrawal methods and better compatibility across multiple operating systems,” he said.

While inviting persons to begin experiencing this revolutionary and dynamic gaming experience, Johnston pointed out that “to date, we have seen a great take up in the number of persons registering and playing on the app”. This, he added is a “testament of the demand in the market for innovative and entertaining gaming apps. We have launched in the market at the right time with a product that meets customer expectations.”