Supt Wayne Cameron heads Police Officers' Association

Superintendent Wayne Cameron was elected as the new chairman of the Police Officers' Association, during its annual conference last Friday.

He assumes the position formerly held by Superintendent Catherine Lord.

Cameron heads a seven-member executive, which includes Superintendent David White, who will take on the role of vice-chairman, and Superintendent Maldria Jones Williams, who will serve as secretary/treasurer.

A release from the Corporate Communications Unit said Jones Williams will have the assistance of Superintendent Christopher Phillips, who was chosen as assistant secretary/treasurer. Superintendents Lord and Alvin Allen, along with Assistant Superintendent St George Jackson, complete the executive.

The Police Officers' Association represents members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force from the rank of assistant superintendent and above. The executive members are democratically elected by delegates at the association's annual conference, the release said.

The annual conference was held at Iberostar Hotel in Montego Bay, St James.