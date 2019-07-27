Surprises at PNP nominations

TWO developments yesterday added more drama to what was already expected to be a dramatic nomination day for officers of the People's National Party (PNP).

First came news that a former vice-president of the party, Angela Brown-Burke – Member of Parliament for St Andrew South West – was among the 12 people who had nominated Peter Bunting to contest the presidential race.

There were more eyebrows raised hours later when it became clear that the four sitting vice-presidents would be returned unopposed, as the Bunting-led 'Rise United' team had failed to nominate any candidates for the posts by the scheduled midday closing.

Brown-Burke has been firm in the bracket of the undecided Comrades since it became clear that there would be a presidential election this year but many expected her to come out in favour of the sitting president, Dr Peter Phillips.

This expectation was given succour just under two weeks ago when Brown-Burke sided with Phillips in Parliament by voting with the Government to extend the state of emergency in the South St Andrew police division, while Bunting and his campaign chairman Mark Golding broke ranks with the party and voted against the resolution.

With many of the more than 150 delegates in St Andrew South West expected to side with their MP, Bunting was encouraged by Brown-Burke's endorsement.

“I think South West St Andrew is one of the strongest seats, both in terms of the PNP's margin and in terms of the group and delegates' strength. So obviously I really welcome that support,” said Bunting.

But the man he is seeking to dethrone, Dr Peter Phillips, downplayed the significance of the move even as some of his supporters were heard whispering their disappointment.

“I don't have a particular reaction to it,” declared Phillips, as he responded to a question about the impact that Brown-Burke's decision could have on his victory bid.

“Angela Brown-Burke has her vote, her delegates have their vote and they will each exercise their decision as they see fit,” added Phillips, who if he survives, will have with him four vice-presidents who he will know are in his corner.

Damion Crawford, Mikael Phillips, Dr Wykeham McNeill and Phillip Paulwell, all members of the Phillips-led 'One PNP' camp, were the only nominees for the four vice-president posts yesterday, leaving them set to serve for another year despite who emerges victor of the September 7 election.

Bunting later told the Jamaica Observer that the 'Rise United' team did not nominate persons to contest a vice-president race because it did not want to diffuse its effort.

“This is about replacing the leader and giving the PNP a strong chance to win the next election,” said Bunting.

– Arthur Hall