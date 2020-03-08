Susanna O'Sullivan first female head of Flow's Technology Operations
Communications and entertainment giant Flow has announced the appointment of Susanna O'Sullivan as senior director of technology operations for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
“This appointment marks the first time that a female has been appointed to head the Technology Operations Division in any of Liberty Latin America's markets which span the Caribbean and Latin America,” Flow said in a news release.
The company explained that the role places O'Sullivan in charge of network transformation and customer experience for both the Jamaica and Cayman markets.
According to Flow, O'Sullivan has spent her entire professional life in the telecommunications industry in several strategic roles spanning information technology, network delivery, customer care, B2B operations and program management, business intelligence, quality assurance and operations.
This cross-functional exposure, the company said, underpins her comprehensive experience and knowledge of telecommunications, its operations, and core technologies.
“As we continue to strengthen our structure to better serve the needs and priorities of our customers, we are identifying the best talents in our business to lead that charge,” the release quotes Flow's Country Manager, Jamaica Stephen Price.
“Susanna has an intimate understanding of our current needs, as well as our long-term strategy of building a fit-for-purpose business while enhancing our customers' experience. We look forward to the continued improvement in the business and to the execution of innovative strategies that will complement our focus on quality service delivery,” he said.
O'Sullivan holds a Master's in Management Information Systems from The University of the West Indies and recently upgraded her credentials with advanced studies in Business Analytics, Economics in Business and Financial Accounting from Harvard Business School (online).
Her recent achievements include:
• Improving service delivery and customer experience in Jamaica with the management and successful launch of robotic process automation.
• Driving the delivery of commercial priorities with key technology and innovation dependencies enabling the region to effectively implement new product changes, speed upgrades, platform migrations, and workplace technology.
