Suspect hospitalised after J'can killed in Antigua
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — A 35-year-old man remains under police guard in hospital as investigations continued yesterday into the murder of a 45-year-old Jamaican hairdresser on Saturday night.
Police said the man is the main suspect in the death of Simone Whyte, whose throat was slashed on a street in the heart of the capital.
Whyte was pronounced dead at the scene. She is the ninth person murdered here this year.
The suspect is reported to have fled the scene, but his attorney, Wendel Robinson, told State media ABS TV that his client sought treatment at hospital for two wounds he is alleged to have sustained during the altercation with Whyte.
Robinson said his client underwent emergency surgery for wounds to the right side of his neck and under his chin, and is now under police guard at the hospital.
The woman is reported to have relocated to Antigua just over three years ago and is said to be the mother of a four-year-old in her homeland.
