Suspected hitman linked to at least 9 murders killed by cops

POLICE investigators have now confirmed that one of two men killed in an alleged shoot-out with cops on Monday night was a suspected contract killer who was wanted for multiple murders and shootings in St Catherine and St Ann.

Late yesterday the police identified the two men as suspected contract killer Ashado “Boysie” McFarlane and Jahmeele “Blackman” Smith.

According to police sources, McFarlane was a cold-blooded killer for hire, operating in St Catherine and St Ann.

Since the start of this year, McFarlane has been linked by investigators to eight murders in Linstead, Bog Walk and Riversdale in St Catherine.

He was also linked to a murder in Ocho Rios, St Ann, and was a person of interest in connection with two other murders, the police sources say. McFarlane was also wanted in connection with four cases of wounding with intent and an incident of shooting with intent, in which he allegedly fired at three members of a police team.

The suspected contract killer was also linked to several robberies in Ocho Rios. The police sources say he was wanted for:

1. The murder of Millicent Fisher Gunn in Linstead, St Catherine, on August 14, 2020;

2. The murder of David Drummond in Treadway, Linstead, St Catherine, on July 16, 2020;

3. The murder of Clifton Green in Riversdale, St Catherine, on September 19, 2020;

4. The disappearance of Kenroy McPherson, who is now believed to be dead;

5. The murder of Steve Brown in Linstead on August 9, 2020;

6. The murder of Renaldo Williams in Orangefield, Linstead, on July 21, 2020;

7. The murder of Yashawn Isaacs in Swamp Lane, Bog Walk, St Catherine on July 2, 2020;

8. The murder of Roshane Chambers in Venecia Lane, Bog Walk, on August 12, 2020, and;

9. The murder of Dalvin Alexander, otherwise called Stalky, in Mansfield Heights, Ocho Rios, on June 17, 2020.

McFarlane was also a person of interest in relation to the murder of Rashawn Mahado on January 8, 2020 in Mansfield Heights, Ocho Rios, and the murder of Jamal Barker on March 1, 2020 in Fern Grove, Ocho Rios.

The police report that a team from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch was conducting an intelligence-driven operation in the Duncan's Pen area of St Catherine on Monday, in connection with the investigation of the kidnapping and suspected murder of 29-year-old restaurant supervisor Kenroy McPherson.

Utilising intelligence and a combination of technologies, the team of investigators moved to intercept a white Toyota Fielder motor car in which three men were travelling.

Upon seeing the police, men in the motor vehicle allegedly fired at the cops and a shoot-out ensued.

When the shooting subsided, McFarlane and Smith were found with gunshot wounds while the third man escaped.

A Remington 12-gauge shotgun was reportedly seized by the cops.

The two wounded men were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.