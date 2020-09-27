Suspected suicide

Richard Farquharson, aged 57 of Benbow Street, Kingston 12, was found dead at Kingston Harbour, downtown Kingston, on Friday, police said.

Reports from the Kingston Central police are that about 6:20 am a marine police team on patrol saw a body afloat. It was fished from the water and removed to the morgue for post-mortem.

The body was later identified as Farquharson.

Investigators suspect that his death may be a case of suicide.