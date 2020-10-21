Swedish developer offers reward for stolen 'police officers'
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AFP) — A Swedish housing developer last week offered a cash reward for any tips leading to the return of two 'police officers' missing from a police station — or, more precisely, statues depicting them.
The two bronze statues named Vaktaren ( The Guardian) and Poliskonstapeln ( The Police Constable) have guarded the gate of a former police station in the southern city of Malmo since it was built in 1934.
Developer Riksbyggen is converting the station into apartments, but said the statues were an important part of the building's history.
“We want to maintain the history and retain as much of the heritage that exists,” Project Manager Emil Nilsson told AFP.
The officers have been missing for a few months already and with no leads Riksbyggen is now offering a reward of 10,000 Swedish kronor (US$1,100, 960 euros) to anyone with information leading to the “unharmed” return of the police officers.
Riksbyggen said Vaktaren was last seen wearing an overcoat, a cap and clogs, while Poliskonstapeln wore the 1926 standard police uniform, with a striped coat and boots “at the time of the disappearance”.
