Systems error delays payment of teachers' salaries

THE Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says salaries for most teachers will not be paid today because of a server error.

“The service provider had a significant challenge in processing the payroll for January 2021 as their main production server experienced significant technical difficulties that required time to fix,” a ministry statement said last evening.

“The ministry is working with the provider to have the error resolved and apologises for the inconvenience caused. Teachers are expected to receive the funds in their bank accounts by Friday,” said the statement.