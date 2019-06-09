T'dad to consider amnesty for Caricom nationals, others in detention
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — National Security Minister Stuart Young says the government will be looking at ways to deal with Caribbean Community (Caricom) nationals and others who are currently being held at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) here.
Young, who was speaking in parliament on Friday, said they could be granted amnesty, similarly to what has been done for Venezuelan nationals.
The national security minister was replying to a question from a member of the main opposition United National Congress (UNC), Fuad Khan, on whether Venezuelans now at the IDC can access the amnesty also.
Under the plan, Venezuelans registered with government are being allowed to work for a year in the twin-island republic.
Young confirmed that Venezuelans at the IDC who don't have criminal charges can register, and said that those who are at the IDC for overstaying their time or who entered the country illegally will be allowed to register for amnesty.
“We also had a conversation at Cabinet on looking at Caricom nationals, Africans, Chinese, Cubans and other nationals who are currently at the IDC, and I'll be taking a note to the National Security Council on how we deal with some of these people who are at the IDC and maybe, extending the amnesty to allow them a similar provision,” the national security minister said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy