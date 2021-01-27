T&T calls for peaceful resolution of Venezuela/Guyana dispute
PORT OF SP AIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Minister of Foreign and Caribbean Community (Caricom) Affairs Senator Dr Amery Browne on Monday called for a peaceful solution to the latest dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the detention of two Guyanese fishing boats and crew.
A brief statement from Port of Spain said Browne held frank discussions with Ambassador of Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago Carlos Pérez Silva on the matter.
He invited the Venezuelan diplomat to meet, given Trinidad and Tobago's chairmanship of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom from January to June 2021.
“Foreign Minister Browne expressed deep concern on the matter and urged an immediate and peaceful resolution to this unfortunate development,” the government statement said.
The Guyana Government said over the weekend that two Guyanese-registered fishing vessels, Lady Nayera and Sea Wolf, were operating off the coast of Waini Point, within Guyana's exclusive economic zone, when they were intercepted by a Venezuelan naval vessel, on January 21.
The boats' captains were instructed to chart a course to Port Guiria, Venezuela, where the boats and crew have been detained.
Earlier on Monday, Guyana's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd issued a protest note when he called in Chargé d'Affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy Moses Chavez, firmly condemning the illegal detention of the captains and crews and calling for their immediate release.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy