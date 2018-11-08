T&T detains 11 after illegal entry shown on social media
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago police have detained 11 people, including eight Venezuelan nationals and two Syrians, after a video of people jumping off a boat and running to the beach in Erin, south-west of here, was circulated on social media.
Police said that the 11 foreigners, including a Guyanese national, were detained at a local hotel in the area and that the 37-year-old owner had also been held, pending further investigations.
In a statement, the police said that the detention of the illegal immigrants was part of an anti-crime exercise.
Earlier this week, the video on social media showed the people jumping off a boat and running to the beach with bags in their hands.
Minister of National Security Stuart Young, speaking on television, described the video as disturbing, adding that the authorities were working on increasing border protection.
Young also said he would take to Cabinet a number of initiatives to deal with the situation regarding the country's border.
The statement said the police searched the hotel and arrested seven men and four women ranging from ages 18 to 55 years.
It said that those detained have since been handed over to the Immigration Department in San Fernando, south of here.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy