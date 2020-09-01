T&T leaders address race issue

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) –Trinidad and Tobago political leaders yesterday reiterated the need to end racism as the country celebrates its 58th anniversary of political independence from Britain.

President Paula Mae Weeks, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar all underscored the need for racial unity in their respective messages to mark the independence celebrations.

Following the August 10 general election, the head of the Roman Catholic Church warned that “code words” used during the Rwanda genocide were being used in Trinidad and Tobago and urged the country to step back from this “very destructive” path.

“... This is a serious moment, a moment where we have to stop, where we have to pray and where we have to call out people who are being racist,” Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon said.

There has been a racial outburst on social media following the defeat of the main Opposition United National Congress (UNC) in the general elections with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) indicating that the People's National Movement (PNM) had won 22 of the 41 seats.

Many supporters of the Indian-dominated UNC party have taken to social media to vent their positions regarding the victory of the Afro-dominated PNM, and in one instance, Ramsaran's Dairy Products (RDP) said it had dismissed a relative, whose racial outburst on social media had resulted in a boycott of its products by leading supermarkets and the general public.

In her message, President Weeks said she was departing from the conventional content of greetings even as she acknowledged that “the subject of my address, racism, is not completely divorced from the issue of independence since its roots lie in our colonial past and its branches have reached far beyond 1962 and are still entwined in our national life”.

She said that the general election had flipped Trinidad and Tobago “over and exposed what can be described as its ugly underbelly”.

She recalled that in 2004, the then visiting Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa had extended to the country “rainbow nation” status in recognition of “our multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious unity.

“This designation is not without merit. Generally, and particularly at Carnival, cricket and public holidays, we present a reasonable facsimile of perfect harmony. But the recent election laid bare seething tensions that have simmered between ethnicities, in particular Indo-Trinbagonians and Afro-Trinbagonians, albeit below the surface.

“The lead-up to the election and its immediate aftermath saw political differences couched in vitriolic racist rants, complete with the most foul language. Because we supported one party, we cursed, insulted and demonised supporters of other parties, often people we never met, tarring them with the same all-purpose brush; notwithstanding that we all know, and have interacted with, individuals who do not conform to our offensive racist stereotypes.”

The head of state said that while some of these exchanges may have taken place at close quarters, social media provided a convenient and safe vehicle from which to launch attacks.

“Even while not considering ourselves racist, we were prepared to spew at strangers, things we would never say face-to-face. The anonymity offered by the keyboard allowed us to vent, we thought without consequence, and we did not have to witness the shock and hurt we caused to unidentified persons.”

“As head of state, I am careful in deciding both content and timing of my statements, in order to avoid provoking more heat than light. Appeals to the nation are not likely to find fertile ground when passions are inflamed, intellect and reason decamp, and parties remain mired in their entrenched positions.

“Additionally, a president's words are seen to carry great weight and are subject to close examination and individual interpretation. Given the climate, I thought it best to await the final result of the election and make all relevant appointments before issuing a statement. This had the serendipitous effect of allowing for a cooling-off period.”

President Weeks said that a practical and sustainable programme under the umbrella of a national framework, must be developed with all urgency.

“Our penchant for procrastinating, vacillating and eventually shelving the ubiquitous report cannot be countenanced. The programme must be adequately resourced, and have established protocols formulated with contributions from all sectors,” she said

In his message, Prime Minister Rowley said that the time has come for racist social media posts to end and for society to return to respect.

“Unfortunately, during the last election campaign, there were some unfortunate advertising missteps followed by crass and acrimonious racial social media postings. Some persons flippantltoddy dismissed those comments as 'just blips' on the national landscape but, in reality, those persons who perpetrated any or all of it were aiming at the racial fault lines in our society.

“Their intention was to promote panic, fear and stimulate the hatred, which have created racial animosity and grievous harm as has happened in other societies,” Rowley said, adding there are appeals in some quarters for these comments to be checked,” Rowley said.

“And they must end. I appeal for a return to the sanctity of respect for each other, and the aspirational tolerance

“Almost six decades later, I believe we have achieved, in many aspects and some measure, Dr Williams' vision. We have done reasonably well as a nation. We have maintained our sovereignty, and, in turn, respected the unfettered rights of other states to determine their own destiny. However, there is much, much more to do, many journeys to make and many pitfalls to avoid.

“This time, 2020, is one such challenging period. This is not a time to lose faith, kindle racial hatred, spread fake news, undermine institutions and selfishly stoke ethnic, religious, social or geographical division, regardless of who is doing it. Just stop,” Rowley said, adding “in short, this is a time for love”.

Persad Bissessar, who has sought to distance herself and the party from racist actions, said this independence anniversary should provide an opportunity to “cast off the old tactics used by the colonists of dividing to rule once and for all. Let us learn from the mistakes of the past and not repeat them”.