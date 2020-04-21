T&T Opposition calls for businesses to reopen with special COVID-19 protocols

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) yesterday urged the Government to allow businesses to resume operations, with special protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19, as it charged that thousands of residents were suffering as a result of the current restrictions.

In a statement, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said many people were finding it difficult to provide for themselves and their loved ones, and needed to get back to work.

Residents are currently under a stay-at-home order which has been extended to April 30.

“I agree that we cannot be reckless with citizens' physical and mental health, but the country must know what the short- and medium-term plans of the Government are. The only persons reasonably comfortable in the current situation are persons who can still collect their salaries. What about those who had nothing to eat this morning?” she said.

“I am suggesting that we immediately implement enhanced health, hygiene, sanitation and occupational safety protocols at all places of business and government offices so that they and the wider economy can be reopened without endangering people's health when the shutdown is over.”

Persad-Bissessar said the UNC has many experts in this area who are willing to assist, but also noted that these protocols and practices are already in place in the country's industrial sector.

“We have the expertise and personnel to transfer these systems to other sectors. The protocols and infrastructure can be put in place immediately so we can reopen the economy sooner rather than later,” the Opposition leader said.

“We can couple this with staggered working hours for different sectors, continue social distancing measures, and limit recreational activities to an acceptable minimum.”

She further urged the Government to look at the UNC's economic transformation plan which the party rolled out in the last budget.

“I invite anyone with ideas and plans to put them forward, as no single entity has all the answers; but as a people, we have the ability to move forward without waiting to copy other countries,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“We must determine the way forward through logic and innovation, and not through fear and indecision. The most vulnerable in our country need us now. They cannot depend on Government assistance that may never come.”

The UNC leader questioned what unique number of COVID-19 tests had to be done before Government could advise on a date for businesses to reopen.

As of yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that a total of 1,357 samples had been submitted to Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) here for testing, and 114 of those were positive. There have been eight deaths and 22 people have been discharged.

But Persad-Bissessar questioned how many people have actually been tested, making a distinction between the number of samples and the number of individuals tested. She charged that testing has not been widespread and residents did not have a clear picture of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“The minister of health sits at press conferences every day, for weeks, and refuses to tell the population how many persons have been tested. If he does not know this basic answer, how can the population have any confidence in anything he says? The fact is that the number is still in the hundreds of persons after three months. It seems he is buying time to make a big announcement when it crosses the 1,000 mark,” she said.

“There is currently inadequate testing being done, and no one can tell us when testing will increase. Yet, we need this information to make decisions regarding the length of the shutdown. We are in a stalemate. The question that arises is this: without adequate testing, what is the scientific data they are using to determine their decisions? It seems to be part guesswork and part 'copy and paste' from foreign states.

“We must think for ourselves and stop waiting to copy what other countries do while our citizens suffer,” Persad-Bissessar added.

In her statement, the Opposition leader also charged that images of the step-down facilities being posted by the Government are totally different from the reality faced by people who are quarantined. She claimed they have been housed “in dumps and disgusting conditions”.