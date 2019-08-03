T&T passes legislation to refuse bail up to 120 days

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Parliament on Wednesday night unanimously approved legislation that would allow for persons not to be granted bail for up to 120 days as both Government and Opposition legislators put aside their differences and voted during a special sitting of the legislature.

Parliament had been recalled from its annual recess to debate the Bail Amendment Bill that the Government said the police had asked for in their battle against the criminal elements in Trinidad and Tobago.

All 32 of the 41 parliamentarians who were present during the vote on Wednesday night, including 10 Opposition legislators, voted in support of the Bill that had required a special two-thirds majority to ensure its passage.

The seven-clause Bill prevents bail for 120 days for people who have charges or convictions on serious crimes ranging from rape to gang issues. A new clause allows for those arrested to approach the court for bail in “exceptional circumstances stances”, with the Government saying that the accused would have to prove they should be given bail.

Earlier, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, who piloted the legislation, said that the amendment, unlike the previous legislation that was more draconian, was balanced and constitutional, “anticipating that the criminals have the right to innocence until proven guilty.

“They have the right to approach the courts, but we have the right to protect the citizens too. We have the right to fight back,” Al Rawi said.

He said that the total number of suspected gang members charged and with pending matters for one offence was 71 in 2016, 35 in 2017, increasing to 76 in 2018 and so far 29 for this year.

Al-Rawi told legislators that the legislation was necessary and defended the decision to recall parliamentarians from the annual vacation.

He said Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, “after having engaged in a very serious exercise of preparation and in need of an aid to enforcement of the law, approached the Government and said that the time to bring the amendments to the bail law as passed in the Senate, with the entire Independent Bench supporting the law brought by the Government, (and) that the time to bring this Bill to the House is immediately”.

Al-Rawi said this was the 16th attempt to amend the bail laws since 1994, noting that when the legislation collapsed in 2016 at least 25 years of legal reform was wiped out as the legislation cascaded back to 1994.

But Opposition legislator Rodney Charles said the new legislation would not prevent criminals from ordering the murders of people, adding “we know shots are called from prison. All we are doing is changing the location from where shots are called”.

He said the Opposition had significant reservations about the Bill in its current form and has circulated amendments even though he was aware that they would not be entertained by the Government.

Charles said the Government was clearly at sea when it came to fighting crime and was seeking to hoodwink the population with the amendment.

He questioned how the Bail Bill would reduce the crime rate or gang activity and asked whether it will be reduced by ten per cent.

“The passage of more and more laws will not solve the crime situation,” said Charles, who was among Opposition legislators that voted for the passage of the Bill.

In his contribution to the debate, National Security Minister Stuart Young said that almost one-third of the more than 300 murders committed here so far this year were gang-related and that the legislation would provide the police and law abiding citizens with a “fighting chance”.

Young said from January to July 26 this year, there were 312 murders and only 50 had been charged with murder during that period.

The authorities said that they had seized 461 illegal firearms and 6,088 rounds of ammunition. Young said that of the 312 murders, 93 were gang related, 33 based on altercations, 48 for revenge and 40 accounted for drugs all of which were committed by firearms.

He said the most telling statistics is that of the 312 murders 257 were committed by illegal firearms which represented 82.4 per cent of the murders to date.