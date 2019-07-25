T&T PM stands by policy to register Venezuelans

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has brushed aside threats of legal action against his Administration by Venezuelans who were not registered to remain in Trinidad and Tobago, saying he has instructed his national security minister to deport them.

Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony for a new police station in Carenage, west of here, late Tuesday, Rowley also insisted that Port of Spain had done much for Venezuelans fleeing the economic and political situation in their homeland, occasioned by efforts by opposition political forces with the backing of the United States, to remove President Nicolas Maduro from office.

Attorneys representing an estimated 248 Venezuelans had sent a pre-action protocol letter to the Government alleging that the Venezuelans were unable to register during the Government's two-week registration exercise in June.

They are also asking the National Security Minister Stuart Young to allow them to be registered in the next 21 days.

But Rowley told the audience that he did not believe that the pre-action protocol letter was directed at Trinidad and Tobago, insisting that Venezuelans who did not take advantage of the registration exercise “did not want the Government to know who you are and where you are, and we therefore do not want you in the country”.

He said Venezuelans could go to the court or “wherever they want to go”, but his Administration's policy on the issue remains.

“If you did not register during that period of registration, I have instructed the minister of national security to deport every single one of them,” Rowley said, also accusing the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) of wanting to move “heaven and earth to get Trinidad and Tobago to open refugee camps in this country”.

Rowley said that his Administration had made it clear that opening refugee camps here was not an option, since when they are opened they become difficult to close.

“And the threat to us, a little country like this with 1.3 million people on a little piece of land, and 33 million potential migrants next door and you go and start any refugee story here, the end in Trinidad and Tobago will be worse than the end in Venezuela. So we resolutely refuse to have any refugee arrangements in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.

He also chided the Opposition for demanding laws be passed to give refugees rights in Trinidad and Tobago, adding, “but we say we have enough laws to give them our humanity and whatever rights under our Trinidad and Tobago laws.

“If we are forced by any arrangement to acknowledge and accept people who declare themselves refugees, when in fact they are economic migrants looking for a better cup of food in our country, that changes the ball game completely.

“So we are making it abundantly clear, we don't have to label people refugees to be good and kind to them. We don't have to fall under the advice of the UNHCR to know that if people are within our borders, those who we can absorb, that we do what we have done,” Rowley said, adding, “to date, Trinidad and Tobago on a per capita basis has done more and better than any other country in the world responding to them”.

Young had earlier indicated that 16,543 Venezuelans were registered during the two-week period.