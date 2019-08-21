T&T PM urges university to help chart country's future

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday called on the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) to develop research and programmes that will help the oil-rich twin island republic deal with “current challenges” in an evolving and changing global environment.

Addressing 'UTT's Second Annual Research Symposium', Rowley said that it was important to critically examine the contributions being made by the university in the areas of research, regarding topics such as climate change and renewable energy; food security and nutrition; crime, well-being and society — “all of which are key areas aligned to the nation's long-term growth and prosperity”.

Rowley said that as the national university established in 2004, the contribution of UTT to the realisation of the Government's vision for socio-economic development “is significant and cannot be underestimated”, and that there must be a categorical alignment of UTT-led research for the enhancement of the lives of every citizen and the benefit of national interests.

“UTT, as a premier tertiary-level institution designed to create a knowledge-based economy, must seek to address the gaps in national development through its programme offerings and impactful research.

“This should be done through the provision of graduates who are ready for the job market, who will be contributors to the body of existing knowledge and, as citizens, well-equipped to help build our institutions and add value in other key areas of development and, particularly, in the diversification of Trinidad and Tobago's economy,” Rowley said.

He said he was also pleased that Trinidad and Tobago had been ranked 35 out of 134 countries last year in regard to the tertiary education enrolment rate of the Global Competitiveness Index.

“This is certainly a laudable achievement and is a measurable indicator of the Government's thrust to create a highly educated citizenry, as Trinidad and Tobago seeks to establish itself as a major, regional centre for innovation. In so doing, we shall continue to increase our level of competitiveness on the global market.

“A notable achievement such as this was due in part to a number of strategic interventions and financial investments initiated by the Government, thus ensuring that students of higher learning are equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge to operate in a rapidly changing environment.”

But Rowley told the ceremony that it is important for UTT to respond to the demands emerging in the tertiary education sector and the 21st century, inclusive of incorporating and embracing digital transformation in an era of modernity.

“To the degree that current challenges keep evolving, institutions like UTT must also evolve to assist in providing practical solutions to these problems. Today's research symposium is, therefore, not only relevant but timely,” Rowley said, adding that he was looking forward to this current research platform being used, in the near future, as an aid in informing and shaping the direction of national policy.

Rowley, a volcanologist by training, said that as the prime minister he has chosen to apply a “data-based, scientific, holistic, and evidence-driven approach to governance”, and that he believes this approach to governance will not be lost on the current audience.

“Likewise, your approach to research is built on the premise of rigorous and thorough investigation of a hypothesis supported by meticulous methodology,” he said, noting that he was particularly pleased that several areas identified for national development are being addressed via abstracts and poster presentations.

“In today's global village, a country's prosperity depends on its social capital — its people's ability to generate new ideas and convert knowledge into their socio-economic benefits. This can only be achieved by fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, and a relationship between the public sector, the private sector, civil society, and academia.”

He said he considers the symposium another attempt at shaping a better future, adding, “although we are living in seemingly perilous times, worldwide, do not be daunted.

“As today's researchers and possibly tomorrow's entrepreneurs, you are expected to rise to these challenges which not only require creativity and ingenuity, but also focused application,” Rowley said.

He added, “It is my expectation that from those deliberations will come a greater understanding of the game-changing trends of the 21st century.

“It is my charge here today that as participants your discussions will enable the University of Trinidad and Tobago to become, eventually, an institution endorsed internationally as a major game-changer of the future,” he said.