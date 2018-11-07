T&T police search for killers of pregnant woman, husband

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Police were searching for those responsible for murdering a 19-year-old pregnant woman and her husband in Arua, east of here, on Monday evening.

Police said the bodies of Danielle Yearwood and her husband Ricardo “Mamoo” Daloo were found in a car with gunshot wounds to their heads and necks.

Residents said that they heard several loud explosions followed by the sound of a speeding vehicle. Police were later called and the bodies were found slumped in the front seats of the car.

The police are also investigating the murder of Devon Ash, who was shot in the head and the body by a lone gunman as he purchased pies at the corner of the Eastern main road in Arima on Monday night.

Ash was rushed to the Arima Health Facility but died while receiving treatment.

Lawmen are also investigating the death of Kendall Leon, who was killed by a lone gunman in La Horquetta, east of here, on Monday night.

So far this year, 452 people have been murdered here.