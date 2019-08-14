T&T prison officers on alert after social media post
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — National Security Minister Stuart Young said yesterday that national security law enforcement and intelligence agencies were on high alert after threatening messages had been posted on social media calling for the killing of “any two (prison) officers”.
In a statement, Young said that he wanted to give “full assurance that the safety and security of prison officers remain a top priority for the Ministry of National Security”.
He said he wanted to “strongly” denounce the “circulation of threatening messages being made against prison officers”, and assured “that all National Security law enforcement and intelligence agencies are on high alert and are working cohesively to support the safety of prison officers”.
Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson has urged prison officers to exercise caution and vigilance, especially when off duty, noting also that security agencies were now on high alert and directives have been put in place.
Wilson said security would also be provided to officers who live in what are deemed 'high-risk' areas.
“This advisory comes after several threats began circulating via the WhatsApp medium, indicating a plot to 'kill any two officers',” he said in a statement.
Earlier this week Sherry Ann Watson, the 51-year-old ex-wife of a prison officer, was shot outside her home in Arima, east of here. Police have not yet indicated a motive for the killing.
Last October, prison officer Darren Francis was shot as he was about to enter his vehicle, and in the past 28 years, 28 prison officers have been killed, including David Boodram, shot during mid-afternoon traffic not far from the prisons in the capital.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy