T&T prison officers on alert after social media post

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — National Security Minister Stuart Young said yesterday that national security law enforcement and intelligence agencies were on high alert after threatening messages had been posted on social media calling for the killing of “any two (prison) officers”.

In a statement, Young said that he wanted to give “full assurance that the safety and security of prison officers remain a top priority for the Ministry of National Security”.

He said he wanted to “strongly” denounce the “circulation of threatening messages being made against prison officers”, and assured “that all National Security law enforcement and intelligence agencies are on high alert and are working cohesively to support the safety of prison officers”.

Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson has urged prison officers to exercise caution and vigilance, especially when off duty, noting also that security agencies were now on high alert and directives have been put in place.

Wilson said security would also be provided to officers who live in what are deemed 'high-risk' areas.

“This advisory comes after several threats began circulating via the WhatsApp medium, indicating a plot to 'kill any two officers',” he said in a statement.

Earlier this week Sherry Ann Watson, the 51-year-old ex-wife of a prison officer, was shot outside her home in Arima, east of here. Police have not yet indicated a motive for the killing.

Last October, prison officer Darren Francis was shot as he was about to enter his vehicle, and in the past 28 years, 28 prison officers have been killed, including David Boodram, shot during mid-afternoon traffic not far from the prisons in the capital.