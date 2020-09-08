T&T says youth pushing second COVID wave

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh warned yesterday that the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was being spread by young people and appealed to them to follow the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

“And what is driving our second wave is the demographic of the 25s to 49s who are taking the virus home, infecting the families, infecting the elders,” Deyalsingh said at the Ministry of Health virtual news conference.

“The two drivers for this second wave are the behaviour of the young people between the ages 25 to 49 and the insistence of people who are knowingly ill going to work,” he added.

The latest figures released Monday by the Ministry of Health showed that the island recorded yet another death, bringing the total to 35.

It said the latest death had been an elderly male with underlining medical conditions and that 2, 254 people have now tested positive for the virus that was first detected in China, last December and blamed for 881,000 deaths and 27 million infections globally.