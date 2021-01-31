PHOTO: Tablet time!

Innswood High School student Junior Esberry beams with pride after he was presented with a tablet and other supplies by Wyatt “Spur” Williams, founder and president of Icons of Annotto Bay. This tablet is one of several of the devices given to students by the charity across Jamaica recently.

