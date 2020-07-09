Tablets for Hope Valley Experimental School teachers

HOPE Valley Experime ntal School on Tuesday received 34 tablet computers under the Government's 'Tablets for Teachers' programme, which aims at distributing 25,000 tablets to teachers islandwide before next month.

Science, Energy and Technology Minister Fayval Williams said the distribution of tablets at Hope Valley is important, as the school caters to the needs of disabled as well as able-bodied people.

“The work we are doing here goes to the heart of creating a digitally inclusive society where no one gets left behind,” the minister said.

“COVID-19 has taught us that we need to go digital, and all our teachers and students must be able to access lessons and material remotely,” Williams said, referring to the fact that virtual learning is still being practised as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Noting that much work is still needed, Williams said there are big gaps to fill “but as a Government, we are committed to providing access to the Internet and technological tools which will enhance learning at every level”.

E-Learning Jamaica CEO Keith Smith said the company has taken the initiative to foster a better teaching and learning experience for teachers and students, due to the pandemic.

“Today is a very special day for e-Learning as it signifies the first official handover of tablets,” he said, adding that of the 25,000 tablets, 2,000 have already been distributed to schools in Portland and St Thomas.

Universal Service Fund CEO Daniel Dawes said the company continues to cover the cost of Internet access in secondary schools to ensure affordability and availability and to address the digital divide.

In addition to the tablets, Hope Valley was presented with a multifunctional Xerox printer by Andrew McHugh, account manager of Productive Business Solutions.

E-Learning Jamaica will present the next set of tablets to Balcombe Drive Primary and Junior High School on Thursday.

— Brittny Hutchinson