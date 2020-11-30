Tablets handed over to Christiana Leased Primary School

Sixteen tablet computers were handed over to Christiana Leased Primary School by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, as the Government continues the distribution of devices under the Tablets in Schools programme.

The Government, through e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam) began the distribution of 40,000 tablets to students on the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) on October 2. The devices are targeted at pupils in grades four to six.

“This is the beginning of a journey for the education sector to have more technology embedded in education. Technology will accelerate and enrich learning and at the end of the day, we all want to see better outcomes from the education sector,” Education Minister Fayval Williams said at the handover ceremony held at the school in Manchester on November 27.

“Even if we return to face-to-face learning tomorrow, technology will remain a permanent part of the education sector because there is a massive digital divide across the island that Government has to step in and close,” she added.

Regarding the ministry's Own Your Own Device Incentive Programme, Williams said this will benefit an estimated 36,000 needy students in primary and secondary schools across the island.

Under the programme, parents or guardians will receive an electronic voucher (eVoucher) valued at $20,000 for the purchase of a device from an approved vendor.

“Some vendors are also providing financing, so if a parent puts the voucher towards buying a tablet, some of them will allow parents to pay for it over time,” the education minister said.

Williams also mentioned the 'One Laptop or Tablet Per Child' initiative, which is designed to promote inclusivity in the education sector by providing needy students with the requisite tools to function in the online teaching and learning environment.

“So far I am very pleased, corporate Jamaica has come on board with groups such as the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, National Commercial Bank Foundation, Musson Group, Sandals and Manpower & Maintenance Services Limited… to ensure that all our children have access to a device,” Williams said.