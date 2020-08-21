TAJ closes downtown Kingston locations

TAX Administration Jamaica (TAJ) yesterday closed its Kingston Revenue Service Centre on King Street and Corporate Head Office on East Street following to facilitate sanitisation of the premises. They will be remain closed until next Monday.

“These closures... are in response to the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case by a member of staff. Out of an abundance of caution both locations are being closed to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation. Additionally, members of staff who may have been exposed have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days, as instructed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” a release from TAJ said.

It advised taxpayers that several transactions may be conducted using its tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. These include filing and payment of business-related taxes and fees, payment of property tax, traffic tickets, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fees, and driver's licence renewal fee.

TAJ said it had to take the necessary precautions to ensure a safe environment for its team members and clients.