TAJ suspends two services at Kingston, St Andrew offices

TAX Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has suspended the collection of property tax and certificate of fitness fees at the Kingston and St Andrew revenue services centres, effective yesterday. The suspension will be initially for one week and comes as TAJ moves to reduce crowds at the two Corporate Area offices.

“This means that persons will not be able to conduct these transactions at either of the tax offices located at King Street or Constant Spring. Instead they will only be able to make payments for property tax and fitness fees online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm for the duration of the suspension,” said a TAJ release.

According to the release: “The decision has become necessary as there has been a surge in customers transacting business at these locations as a result of the temporary closure of the four tax offices in St Catherine, as well as the Cross Roads Tax Office, due to the enhanced curfew measures currently in place in the parish of St Catherine. This issue, when combined with the usually high end-of-month customer traffic, has resulted in increasing crowd. This presents a possible public health and safety risk in this already challenging time of the new coronavirus pandemic impacting the island,” said the release.

TAJ said that since April, 76 per cent of property tax and 84 per cent of certificate of fitness fees have been paid at tax offices, in spite of the service being available online.

Said TAJ: “The situation will be reviewed next week, following the expected reopening of the Spanish Town, Portmore, Linstead, Old Harbour, and Cross Roads tax offices on Monday, May 4, 2020, and the public advised. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, as Tax Administration Jamaica continues to support the Government of Jamaica's continued actions against the coronavirus pandemic.”