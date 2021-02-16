TAJ to assist businesses with filing of returns

TAX Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it will begin assisting businesspersons to file their final income tax returns for 2020 as well as their estimated returns for 2021, with the March 15 deadline now a month away.

The tax authority provides support to hundreds of businesspersons and self-employed individuals, who earn $10 million or less, through its annual islandwide Special Taxpayer Assistance Programme (STAP). However this year, as the organisation continues to observe its COVID-19 safety protocols, businesses will have to access the support from their local tax offices through an appointment system.

“Businesspersons and self-employed individuals can make use of these special tax support sessions by contacting their local tax office to make an appointment, allowing them to sit with TAJ personnel who will help them to file their returns, and register for the convenience of our eServices ahead of the usual March 15 tax office rush,” TAJ said in a release.

It said: “Income tax filers are asked take along their income and expenditure statements, valid identification and their taxpayer registration number (TRN) to make the most of their scheduled visit. To make appointments, persons can contact any of the listed tax offices via the dedicated lines listed in the March 15 Income Tax Hub at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm for their convenience. Additional information support is available in the hub, where persons will be able access literature, updated forms and other information relating to Income Tax filing.”

TAJ, at the same time, said it will also utilise a mix of additional support features for taxpayers as part of its enhanced income tax support this year, including virtual sessions, video tutorials and telephone calls.