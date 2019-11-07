Take mosquito-borne diseases seriously, health inspector urges

THE Clarendon Health Services is urging residents to take mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases seriously, as the team boosts its vector management programme.

Chief public health inspector from the Clarendon Health Services, Linnees Green-Baker, said despite the efforts made by the team in the parish, there is need for residents to be more serious in safeguarding their health.

“It is now more important than ever for residents to safeguard their health and take more seriously mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases. We have been educating residents, inspecting homes and collaborating with government agencies to boost our vector management programme. We have also been fogging communities, but it is critical that residents take the Ministry of Health's efforts more seriously and work with us in protecting their health and that of their family and friends,” the chief public health inspector said.

Green-Baker added that the vector control team has also intensified inspection of premises and sensitising householders on proper water-storage practices and eliminating mosquito-breeding sites. She added that the team also treats breeding sites and serves notices on individuals who are not complying with the vector control team.

Green-Baker is encouraging the public to rid their surroundings of mosquito-breeding sites and to also be on the alert for the symptoms of dengue fever.

The symptoms include: Sudden onset of fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle pains, bone or joint pain, skin rash, vomiting or the “feeling to vomit”.