Tale of the tape: history of voting in SE Clarendon

Monday, July 27, 2020

February 9, 1989:

JLP – Hugh Shearer 7,299

PNP – Emanuel Cousins 7,295

Eligible voters: 19,435

Total votes: 14,645

Rejected ballots: 51

Voter turnout: 75 per cent

 

March 30, 1993:

PNP – Peter Bunting 6,658

JLP – Hugh Shearer 5,215

Eligible voters: 18,505

Total votes: 12,189

Rejected ballots: 316

Voter turnout: 65 per cent

 

December 18, 1997:

PNP – Paul Robertson 6,819

JLP – Janet Mignott 3,282

Eligible voters: 23,391

Total votes: 11,157

Rejected ballots: 72

Voter turnout: 48 per cent

 

October 16, 2002:

JLP – Rudyard Spencer 7,997

PNP – Basil Burrell 7,400

Eligible voters: 26,212

Total votes: 15,540

Rejected ballots: 90

Voter turnout: 59 per cent

 

September 3, 2007:

JLP – Rudyard Spencer 9,421

PNP – Scean Barnswell 7,153

Eligible voters: 28,389

Total votes: 16,643

Rejected ballots: 69

Voter turnout: 58 per cent

 

December 29, 2011:

JLP – Rudyard Spencer 8,843

PNP – Dereck Lambert 8,736

Eligible voters: 35,097

Total votes: 17,665

Rejected ballots: 86

Voter turnout: 50 per cent

 

February 25, 2016:

JLP – Rudyard Spencer 9,997

PNP – Patricia Duncan Sutherland 9,039

Eligible voters: 39,210

Total votes: 19,418

Rejected ballots: 382

Voter turnout: 49 per cent

 

By-election

 

March 2, 2020:

JLP – Pearnel Charles Jr 6,846

IND – Dereck Lambert 741

Eligible voters: 41,308

Total votes: 7,706

Rejected ballots: 119

Voter turnout: 18 per cent

