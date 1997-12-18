Tale of the tape: history of voting in SE Clarendon

February 9, 1989: JLP – Hugh Shearer 7,299 PNP – Emanuel Cousins 7,295 Eligible voters: 19,435 Total votes: 14,645 Rejected ballots: 51 Voter turnout: 75 per cent March 30, 1993: PNP – Peter Bunting 6,658 JLP – Hugh Shearer 5,215 Eligible voters: 18,505 Total votes: 12,189 Rejected ballots: 316 Voter turnout: 65 per cent December 18, 1997: PNP – Paul Robertson 6,819 JLP – Janet Mignott 3,282 Eligible voters: 23,391 Total votes: 11,157 Rejected ballots: 72 Voter turnout: 48 per cent October 16, 2002: JLP – Rudyard Spencer 7,997 PNP – Basil Burrell 7,400 Eligible voters: 26,212 Total votes: 15,540 Rejected ballots: 90 Voter turnout: 59 per cent September 3, 2007: JLP – Rudyard Spencer 9,421 PNP – Scean Barnswell 7,153 Eligible voters: 28,389 Total votes: 16,643 Rejected ballots: 69 Voter turnout: 58 per cent December 29, 2011: JLP – Rudyard Spencer 8,843 PNP – Dereck Lambert 8,736 Eligible voters: 35,097 Total votes: 17,665 Rejected ballots: 86 Voter turnout: 50 per cent February 25, 2016: JLP – Rudyard Spencer 9,997 PNP – Patricia Duncan Sutherland 9,039 Eligible voters: 39,210 Total votes: 19,418 Rejected ballots: 382 Voter turnout: 49 per cent By-election March 2, 2020: JLP – Pearnel Charles Jr 6,846 IND – Dereck Lambert 741 Eligible voters: 41,308 Total votes: 7,706 Rejected ballots: 119 Voter turnout: 18 per cent

