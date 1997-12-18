Tale of the tape: history of voting in SE Clarendon
February 9, 1989:
JLP – Hugh Shearer 7,299
PNP – Emanuel Cousins 7,295
Eligible voters: 19,435
Total votes: 14,645
Rejected ballots: 51
Voter turnout: 75 per cent
March 30, 1993:
PNP – Peter Bunting 6,658
JLP – Hugh Shearer 5,215
Eligible voters: 18,505
Total votes: 12,189
Rejected ballots: 316
Voter turnout: 65 per cent
December 18, 1997:
PNP – Paul Robertson 6,819
JLP – Janet Mignott 3,282
Eligible voters: 23,391
Total votes: 11,157
Rejected ballots: 72
Voter turnout: 48 per cent
October 16, 2002:
JLP – Rudyard Spencer 7,997
PNP – Basil Burrell 7,400
Eligible voters: 26,212
Total votes: 15,540
Rejected ballots: 90
Voter turnout: 59 per cent
September 3, 2007:
JLP – Rudyard Spencer 9,421
PNP – Scean Barnswell 7,153
Eligible voters: 28,389
Total votes: 16,643
Rejected ballots: 69
Voter turnout: 58 per cent
December 29, 2011:
JLP – Rudyard Spencer 8,843
PNP – Dereck Lambert 8,736
Eligible voters: 35,097
Total votes: 17,665
Rejected ballots: 86
Voter turnout: 50 per cent
February 25, 2016:
JLP – Rudyard Spencer 9,997
PNP – Patricia Duncan Sutherland 9,039
Eligible voters: 39,210
Total votes: 19,418
Rejected ballots: 382
Voter turnout: 49 per cent
By-election
March 2, 2020:
JLP – Pearnel Charles Jr 6,846
IND – Dereck Lambert 741
Eligible voters: 41,308
Total votes: 7,706
Rejected ballots: 119
Voter turnout: 18 per cent
