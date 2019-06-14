Taxi driver on cocaine rap gets bail

A taxi driver who was allegedly caught with two pounds of cocaine in his car was Wednesday offered bail in the sum of $350,000 when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The accused, Courtney Baker, of Arnett Gardens, Kingston, was granted bail by Parish Judge Lori Ann Cole-Montaque on charges of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to trafficking cocaine following a successful bail application by attorney Davion Vassell.

The court heard that on June 11, police officers intercepted a Toyota Probox motor car driven by Baker on Olympic Way in Kingston and found a rectangular parcel containing cocaine between the driver's seat and the front passenger's seat near the handbrake.

Baker, when questioned about the parcel, reportedly said, “A some drugs, a fi me own, a hustle mi ah hustle.”

However, Vassell during his bail application, disputed what was allegedly said by his client.

“It is highly unlikely that my client would have said that it is drugs that he was hustling,” he said, while indicating that his client did not say anything when he was cautioned.

Furthermore, he argued that the drug did not belong to his client and that it was found closer to the front passenger seat, implying that it was left by a passenger.

The attorney also told the judge that his client had no previous conviction and had never been in trouble with the law. In addition, he said if the necessary conditions were imposed his client would be a fit and proper candidate for bail.

The judge accepted his application and offered Baker bail on conditions that he report Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to the Denham Town Police Station, and surrender his travel documents.

The accused was instructed to return to court on July 19.