TCS spreads Christmas cheer at Bustamante Hospital for Children

A team from Total Credit Services (TCS) Limited distributed toys to patients at Bustamante Hospital for Children on December 23, just in time for Christmas.

The company, a member of The Jamaica National Group, donated a total of 415 toys to the hospital, which has 253 beds but also handles cases daily through its Accident and Emergency Department and a clinic.

The toys were collected by the Total Credit Services Birthday Club, with support from member companies in The Jamaica National Group, several TCS clients, and The JN Foundation.