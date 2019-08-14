Teachers for hire!

THE Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has announced that high schools struggling to source teachers of mathematics and science should contact The Mico University College and Church Teachers' College to identify graduates who are available for employment.

The announcement comes against the background that both institutions have produced 176 teachers who this summer completed a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education under a scholarship programme the ministry initiated in 2015. Students specialised in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology or technical and vocation education.

Of the 176 there are:

• 129 teachers of mathematics

• 14 teachers of physics

• 8 teachers of chemistry, and

• 25 teachers of biology.

The ministry explained that at the start of the programme, 240 scholarships were awarded to pursue the BEd. However, some institutions engaged students in an accelerated programme which included two summer semesters, which means 64 completed the programme early. The remaining 176 are, therefore, now ready for employment, the ministry said.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship programme are bonded to serve the Jamaican education system for a period of five years.