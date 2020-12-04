Teachers vote

Voting has started for the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) president-elect election. Here teacher Cassetta Aldridge of the Golden Spring Primary School in St Andrew hands her ballot to Marica Purcell (left), presiding officer for Kingston and St Andrew, after casting her vote on Tuesday at the head of the JTA in downtown Kingston. Sitting at desk is poll clerk Yvonne Catnolt-Thompson. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

