Teachers will get tablets, Anderson assures
LUCEA, Hanover — Immediate past president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) Dr Garth Anderson says an appeals process has been established to address issues that may arise during the distribution of over 25,000 tablet computers to public school teachers across the island.
During a ceremony at the PCJ Auditorium in New Kingston in May, a symbolic sum of $700 million was handed over to e-Learning Jamaica by the Universal Service Fund (USF) — a limited liability company established in 2005 as an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET) — for the procurement of the devices.
Since then, the scheduled distribution has begun with Samsung-branded 10-inch tablet computers being provided to teachers on a parish by parish basis.
Dr Anderson noted that all teachers who were on the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information payroll — whether permanent, temporary or acting — when the JTA signed the heads of agreement with the Government in May 2018 are entitled to a device.
However, addressing the JTA's Hanover annual general meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, he said that the JTA recognises that there will likely be hiccups during distribution. The JTA, he added, is aware that since the process began in 2018, teachers have moved from one school to another, which may impact handout of the devices.
“If you are at a particular school and your name is not on that particular school's list to get a tablet, there is an appeal process set up… to ensure that you get your tablet,” he explained. “Once you were [working at a school] and you have evidence of you being there, [and there are] several ways that you can do that, you are entitled to your tablet, and can get it.”
The Tablets for Teachers Programme forms part of an agreement between the Government and the JTA to provide each teacher in public schools with the device as part of the compensation package.
The tablet computers will be for the personal use of educators as well as to assist with the delivering of the Ministry of Education's schools' curriculum. In recent months, the delivery of lessons online has become the new norm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has transformed the teaching/learning environment.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy