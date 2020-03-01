Tearful Tapia remembers marching with Martin Luther King

“All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence” – Martin Luther King Jr.

IT was under a similar theme of celebrating the labour of unsung heroes that recently brought a gathering of specially invited guests to the United States (US) Embassy where US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia was brought to tears remembering the American civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

Tapia, who was installed as the new US ambassador to Jamaica in August last year, has been making headlines in the short time that he has been in the island, for one, coming down hard on the strengthening of ties between Jamaica and China.

However, at this year's annual US Embassy's Black History Month feature event, which took the form of a photo exhibition and reception, the Republican and businessman veered from controversy and showed a more sentimental side as he reflected on his youth living in Kentucky, during the Jim Crow era.

“Black History Month has a special place in my heart because in 1961 I was living in Lexington, Kentucky – and in Lexington, Kentucky sometimes the Jim Crow laws were still in existence in the South. Martin Luther King was marching in Montgomery, Alabama, and a group of us got on a bus and went to Montgomery and we marched with Martin Luther King that day,” said the ambassador, who broke off in tears. “I remember that day. It's still in my heart.”

Black History Month in the United States grew out of 'Negro History Week' which was started in 1926 by historian Carter Woodson and other prominent African Americans. Since 1976, every American president has officially designated February as Black History Month to highlight the contribution and achievements of African Americans.

In similar vein, the US Embassy invited local photographers to submit pictures depicting ordinary Jamaican citizens who are contributing to nation-building and who are making a difference in their communities.

“The embassy here in Jamaica is excited to focus on some of the unsung heroes that have helped the black community in the US and abroad. For instance, we did not know that before Rosa Parks gave up her seat in a public bus in 1944, Irene Morgan was arrested and her case was brought to the US Supreme Court which ruled in her favour, striking down Virginia's Jim Crow law,” Tapia said.

“Here in Jamaica there are many unsung heroes engaged in communities throughout this nation that are daily contributing to the education, advancement, economic prosperity, and civil inclusion for all. We decided this year to allow the Jamaican public to share the stories of unsung heroes. With this in mind we have chosen the most compelling stories of what unsung heroes are all about,” he said.

Counselor of public affairs at the embassy, Jeremiah Knight in his welcome, juxtaposed the black civil rights movement in the United States with the everyday life of regular citizens who, in their own way, contribute to shifting politics of society.

“Every year we try to find creative ways to share stories for Black History Month and this year we decided to focus on unsung heroes. There are many... African Americans in the US and they did a lot to advance the cause of the people and... a lot of times they were not recognised,” said Knight.

“This is true in many countries throughout the world, so we decided here in Jamaica to focus on the unsung heroes of the communities that Jamaicans see every single day, but their stories are often not told,” he added. “This is our way of sharing the true story of what the fight for civil rights and equality is; it is something that is done every day by average people to make a total change in the history of humanity.”

The competition focused on areas of education, economics, prosperity, and civil inclusion. In total, 10 photographs from scores of submissions, were selected based on creativity and sticking to the themes required.

Jason Tomlinson, whose photograph showed a crossing guard making the way clear for students and their parents at a pedestrian crossing at May Pen Primary School in Clarendon, walked away with the top prize of an Apple Macbook Air.

Second place went to the principal of Vaz Preparatory School, Karlene Bisnott, whose submission depicted her more than 15 years of service at her alma mater; while third place went to Kabian Davidson, whose photo highlighted the contribution of a Jamaican youth to the robotics talent pool in the island.

In sharing the inspiration behind his submission, Tomlinson reiterated the profound truth in Martin Luther King's inspiring words: “All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance.”

“I was going to pick up my cousin from May Pen Primary and I realised that this woman comes out every day for the future of Jamaica, children at such tender ages, and she is out here helping them across the street. She teaches them to look left, to look right, and I thought that even though she is not seen as important, I thought it was important to highlight her,” he said.