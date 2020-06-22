Tears and reflection at candlelight vigil for slain cops

The mood was sombre, the tears flowed freely, and the evening reflective as family members, colleagues, and friends held vigil by candlelight for slain police officers the late Detective Dane Biggs and Constable Decardo Hylton, who were killed by a gunman, in an attack which shocked the nation, at Horizon Park near Spanish Town, St Catherine, on June 12.

Photographer Llewellyn Wynter immortalised the occasion at the National Police College of Jamaica, Twickenham Park, in St Catherine: