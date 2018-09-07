Tears for a son

GLORIA Meikle prepared her son's favourite meal of curried goat and white rice on Wednesday evening. Unfortunately, he didn't get a chance to taste it as he was killed in a confrontation with a policeman in what is alleged to be a love triangle.

According to the 67-year-old dressmaker, her son, 42-year-old Norval Ford, had his final meal of ackee and salt fish with fried dumplings with her that morning before he went to work.

She told the Jamaica Observer that she saw him stop by the gate that evening. However, he did not enter the house. Meikle said at that moment she wondered why he did not come inside to eat his meal while it was still hot. That was the last glimpse she got of her son alive.

Ford, a popular Clarendon motor vehicle examiner, licensed firearm holder and resident of Mineral Heights in Clarendon, was shot dead Wednesday night when he went to visit his girlfriend in Bucks Common, May Pen.

According to a press release from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), which has opened a probe into the matter, the policeman in question — who was off duty at the time of the incident — reportedly said that he fired at Ford who was allegedly assaulting a woman.

Ford was reportedly shot six times in his chest, back and hand. He died on the spot.

As a tearful Meikle sat on the verandah floor of Ford's family home on Chateau Road in May Pen, yesterday, she said she has no idea how she will cope without him.

“I never discuss funeral [arrangements] with my children,” the mother of five said. “I wasn't looking that I was going to bury my son. My whole intent was that they will put me down. But what can I do? I can't do anything.

“He is my everything. He does everything for me; my light and water bills, he takes care of them; all I do is put them down on the dresser and tell him when them come.

“It better a did accident, mi woulda feel bad but mi wouldn't feel so bad fi know say a somebody shoot him. That's not nice,” the grieving mother told the Observer.

Yesterday, Ford's distraught friends rubbished the account given by the police, claiming instead that their friend was killed over “gyal feelings”.

According to one of Ford's friends, Winston Blair, who said he went to the scene and saw the policeman dressed only in a pair of shorts, Ford went to visit his girlfriend and found her outside in a car with the cop.

“Him come deh and see the car. So the girl see the light and come out of the car and him and she get into a argument and a suh the police shoot him. Him dead wid him gun inna him pocket,” Blair alleged.

“The police know say him and the girl a talk long before him. Him know the man, everybody know the man, a feelings him a carry,” he continued.

Blair added: “A Ford girlfriend; him (cop) just come in it two weeks now.”

The friend, who said he visited the scene about two hours after the incident, which reportedly happened some time after 8:00 pm, said Ford's body was removed three hours later. He also alleged that his friends were prevented from taking him to hospital.

“One of his co-workers said he went up there and Ford was still breathing, and he asked to take him to the hospital and the officer back out his gun and tell him say fi mek him stay there...” Blair alleged.

He also bemoaned the manner in which the scene of the shooting was handled following his friend's death, while pointing out that when he arrived at the location hours later, there was no representative from the police Scene of Crime Unit or INDECOM, and that people were all over the crime scene. He said, too, that Ford's body was removed before the investigative teams arrived.

However, Blair said one of the things that he found most distressing about the incident was that his friend, who had always defended the police, ended up being killed by one of them.

“Him always on the side of the law. If any discussion comes up about the police, him always a defend the police, saying that they are doing their work, and now a police kill him [allegedly] over him woman,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ford's relatives and residents who had gathered at his mother's home, said his death has left the entire parish in shock.

“It's not just the community. A two taxi me tek today and his death was the talk of the town,” said one woman who remembered him as being jovial, helpful and pleasant.

Another of Ford's friends, Orville Thompson, who told the Observer he had taken the day off work as a result of the tragedy, said: “His kindness knows no limit. All the mad persons in the area know and always go to him for help.”

Both Thompson and Blair said that Ford was the kind of person who was always extending a helping hand and doing things to inspire people.

In the meantime, INDECOM said it will be carrying out an investigation to determine the accuracy of the report given by the policeman.

Ford is survived by his mother, father Arthur, four siblings, four children, and a host of godchildren he had been assisting by funding their education.