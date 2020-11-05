Techies unite under merged entity

AN entity created from the merger of two of Jamaica's leading technology organisations will officially be revealed in mid-November, but already it has a long list of issues to tackle, one of which is nurturing a more tech-focused version of the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

The merged entity, details for which will be provided at a virtual event, will be working with Jampro to make this a reality.

“There is a huge surge in jobs in the BPO space. We're working on something similar for IT (information technology) and the knowledge process outsourcing space, which is the area that IT governs. So there are opportunities that are going to become available that the JCS (Jamaica Computer Society) is actively partnering with the different entities to bring to the society,” JCS President Stacey Hines told the Jamaica Observer.

Hines is one of the main forces behind the JCS merger with the Jamaica Information Technology & Services Alliance (JITSA) to form Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance. She explained that while BPOs have become synonymous with call centres, there are untapped opportunities that could provide jobs for a range of individuals — from established IT players to fresh graduates looking for opportunities locally and abroad.

“Whether it is through upskilling or helping to shape what the strategy for that would look like, figuring out what the needs are for the players in the industry, as well as for individuals, and working with Jampro to help to enable the development of those two outsourcing segments, we are actively involved in doing that,” she said.

The work will continue when the JCS-JITSA merger is complete. An MOU was signed on October 1 and the process is expected to be completed within a year. That is expected to be enough time for the two entities to seamlessly integrate their operations and memberships. The new grouping will have about 60 members, she said.

As of January 2021, JITSA members will be folded into the JCS, whose membership structure has also been simplified. Every effort is being made to ensure that both organisations' pre-merger objectives will still be met, Hines said.

“What we intend to do as part of the MOU is add specific outcomes that JITSA's subcommittee on advocacy and governance would be responsible for. But, ultimately, we have alignment around what we believe to be important for not just the sustainability of the companies, but of the sector. And, we believe the combined organisation can do a much better job at maintaining that,” Hines explained.

“In terms of specifics, the portfolio is going to focus primarily on public policy and legislation, as well as advocacy and governance activities that are related to the charter for IT vendors and service providers. We'll also be jointly focused on building the community within the IT sector,” she explained.

The merger has become more vital with recent changes — such as the digital shift necessitated by COVID-19 and the freshly passed Data Protection Act, for example — requiring a new approach for the country's IT sector.

“One of the challenges that we are faced with locally, is having what I like to call one single source of the truth,” said Hines. “As a combined entity, we are now more capable of having the premier experts in that space working together to fulfil the vision of the organisation, which is to enable people and businesses by providing them with access, influence and empowerment through technology.”

The new entity will also make reaching out to the next generation a priority. They have allocated two new seats on the board for representatives from the university level, and a newly formed subcommittee will be tasked with creating mentorship and internship opportunities for students.

More details will be provided about the new organisation during the three-day Biz Tech Knowledge Forum scheduled for November 17 to 19.