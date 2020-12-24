Teenaged terrors?

THE Police High Command has congratulated detectives who arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with the December 11 fatal shooting of four people in Planters Hall, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

“The High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) would like to commend the work of the investigators in this matter. They have done high-quality work to apprehend these two individuals [in connection with] a murder which took place only days ago,” senior communication strategist for the JCF Dennis Brooks told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“Due to excellent investigative work on the ground, [and] due to the use of technology, ballistic and forensic evidence that was secured, and intelligence gathered on the ground in a short space of time, we were able to progress with this investigation to the point where we have had two arrests and charges laid.

“They will have their day in court. Their court dates are pending at this time as the investigation continues,” added Brooks, hours after senior police sources told the Observer that they are convinced that the two teenagers were involved in the deadly predawn attack.

According to the source, the police are following several leads, as the search for other people who they believe were involved in the fatal shooting.

In the meantime, Brooks said that investigators from the St Catherine South Police Division and the Major Investigations Division (MID) have been working assiduously to identify the killers since the attack, which left 49-year-old Lester “Pow” Harvey, 31-year-old Richard “Ritchie” Wright, 27-year-old Omar “Bobo” or “Buss Head” Wright, and Nordia “Nardy” Thomas, all of Clarendon addresses, dead.

“The conclusion of the investigation, thus far, is that two persons have been taken into custody, 18-year-old Joshua Lynch, otherwise called Jah and 19-year-old Kevroy Bailey otherwise called Fatta, both of Planters Hall, St Catherine,” said Brooks, as he also hinted that other suspects are being sought.

“Bailey was interviewed at the Central Village Police Station, in the presence of his attorney. Following that interview he was charged with four counts of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and burglary,” said Brooks.

He said a police team visited the home of Lynch and took statements which led to him being arrested and slapped with the similar charges.

Police reported that about 1:30 am on December 11, residents heard explosions and called the police. On their arrival the four people were seen with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Bailey and Lynch, who were implicated in the predawn attack, were arrested the day of the incident and charged on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the investigators are continuing their search for others involved in the murders and are appealing to anyone with information to contact the MID at 876-758-5048, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.