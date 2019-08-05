Teenager accused of cruel attack on six-year-old boy
A 16-year-old boy is now in the care of the state, accused of an act which has sent shock waves through the quiet community of White Horses in St Thomas.
Police sources say the 16-year-old is believed to have attacked, and sexually assaulted a six-year-old before stabbing him and cutting off his penis.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) yesterday provided only the outlines of the attack, as it told the Jamaica Observer that the incident took place in Cedar Grove Lane in White Horses some time between 5:00 pm and 10:04 pm Friday night.
According to the CCU, police investigators have no clue yet as to what led to the attack, but the teenager is now being held at a juvenile centre as they investigate a case of wounding with intent while the families are attending mediation sessions.
It is understood that the Child Protection and Family Services Agency has intervened.
Unconfirmed reports are that the 16-year-old was already before the court after it was alleged that he had molested another little boy.
