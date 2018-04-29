TEF to be more innovative — Bartlett

ROSE HALL, St James — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the soon-to-be restructured Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) will be used to address the issue of marginalisation of people in communities arising from the impact of tourism.

Bartlett, who was addressing the 19th Annual Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social & Economic Studies (SALISES) Conference at Holiday Inn Resort in St James on Friday, said that this will be done through what is being referred to as tourism diplomacy.

“...Peace and security, it forms part of what we call tourism diplomacy, and it is built around enabling capacity of people in the areas to enhance themselves. And, it speaks to a need to protect tourism from what is being increasingly called 'overtourism', which is a situation where the people of communities become overwhelmed by the impact of tourism and are being marginalised as a result,” argued Bartlett.

Overtourism is the antithesis of responsible tourism, which minimises negative social, economic and environmental impacts. It generates greater economic benefits for local people and enhances the well-being of host communities.

The minister said that the issue is of concern in Jamaica, and steps are being made to address this through the restructured TEF. He said more details will be given this week.

On Tuesday, April 10, Bartlett announced in a meeting with TEF staff and board members at his New Kingston offices, that the TEF will be restructured to operate as a centre of innovation.

At that time, the minister had explained that the objective is to position it to better enable the tourism industry to respond to the needs of the ever-changing global market, and to drive the ministry's mission of fostering significant growth and development in the sector.

He had also stated that the new entity will be responsible for strategic and targeted projects that support key activities aimed at realising growth targets.

The entity will also be responsible for strengthening capacity by developing data and information to guide decision-making within the ministry and the wider tourism industry.

Meanwhile, during the conference on Friday, the minister also gave an update on last week's meeting of Tourism Ministers of the G20 Economies, which was convened in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to discuss tourism's role in sustainable development, specifically in regard to the promotion of strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.

He said that at the end of the meeting, it was unanimously decided that the participating countries would, among things, encourage sustainable and socially responsible policies that promote full and productive employment; establish favourable tourism framework conditions to stimulate innovation, and entrepreneurship; connect ecosystems linking start-ups, main companies, investors and governments along the tourism value chain; consider the importance of SMEs in the tourism, heritage and cultural sectors due to their contribution to job creation as well as their role in preserving and promoting cultural resources.

However, the minister said Jamaica had previously initiated its own strategies and programmes to accelerate sustainable tourism growth in Jamaica.

“Our Strategic Business Plan 2016-2019, which aims to strengthen linkages with other sectors of the economy — particularly the agricultural and manufacturing sectors — strengthens the benefits derived from the industry by local residents and communities; promotes broader participation by all Jamaicans; and ensures the safety, security and sustainability of the natural and built environments,” Bartlett noted.

The three-day conference which is aimed at focusing on Sustainable Futures for the Caribbean, Critical Interventions and the 2030 Agenda, ended on Friday.

The conference was hosted in celebration of the University of the West Indies (UWI) 70th Anniversary of the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social & Economic Studies, UWI, Mona.