Tensions high in Grey Ground after murder, shooting

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police here are maintaining a strong presence in the community of Grey Ground following two shooting incidents yesterday — one of which resulted in a fatality.

In the first incident, the body of a man was found in a car in a section of the community known as Wilben Street. The man, believed to be in his late 30s, has been identified as Gregory Morgan.

Police reports are that shortly before 7:00 am they were alerted to the area where Morgan was discovered with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.

Hours later, a woman was shot by gunmen as she drove through a section of the community. She has since been hospitalised.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis told the Jamaica Observer that there is an ongoing conflict between criminals in the area.

“There are different groupings conflicting in the space and criminal elements using firearms at each other, as a result of that we will have police presence as one of the multi-dimensional effort that we use there,” he said.

“We are seeking the support of the residents in Grey Ground in giving information about the criminal activities that are occurring in the space. We are reassuring the law-abiding citizens with our presence,” he said.