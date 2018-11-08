Terrelonge urges parents to allow children to play

WITH the increased incidence of obesity among children and adults, minister of state in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Alando Terrelonge on Tuesday urged parents, guardians and caregivers to engage in play to fight the lifestyle disease.

“Play is very important... because it gets you to be physical. When children are physical, they are physically better, as in they are healthier, so play is also an important way to combat obesity.

“What research has shown is that persons have become very passive, so a lot of children are on the tablets, they are on the cellphones, they are on the computer, and all they want to do is play... on the TV, they want to... watch TV for the whole day,” Terrelonge said. “Watching TV for the whole day is not very good. Yes, we have educational programmes, but it is better to go outside, explore and play together.”

Terrelonge was speaking at a stakeholders' forum which focused on the importance of play for children at the Maxfield Park Children's Home in Kingston on Tuesday.

A partnership with Talk Up Yout and Seprod Foundation, the forum signalled the launch of 'Month of Play', which is being celebrated this month.

In addition to the physical benefits that are associated with play, Terrelonge said cognitive, social and emotional skills are also developed when children frolic.

Students from preparatory and primary schools in the Corporate Area, as well as wards of the State, had a blast Tuesday morning as they they played with puppets as well as played basketball and football, among other activities.

Minister Terrelonge, after singing “my head, my knees, my toes, and tummy” while the children touched their body parts, based on his instructions, he explained that it was one of the games he played with his sons when they were babies.

“It also goes to highlight that when parents get involved and play with their children, it provides a wonderful opportunity for you to interact with your children in a very unstructured way, in a very playful way, and also to use the opportunity to teach your children. Play can take many, many different forms, but I will repeat this — we want our teachers to understand this as well — play is important to the positive physical, social, and emotional well-being of our children,” he said.

Insisting that play is important to the holistic development of children and youths, he said the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights has said that every single child must have the right to play.

“So, for the babies, when you sing songs with them and play with them, you can teach them all their body parts, you can teach them the things around you. You can teach them about the sky and the bird and the bees and the trees. You can tell them about lizards; you can tell them every single thing through play, through song,” Terrelonge said, adding that play allows children to use their imagination.

“When I was a child growing up I used to run outside and play and play... and I don't think I am a dunce person. Parents, allow the children to play, allow them to express themselves, allow them to interact with other children as well. You have some parents, sometimes they don't want their children to play with other children... Allow them to play, interact, to develop their own emotional well-being, build social skills and leadership skills,” he added.

As part of 'Month of Play, November 20 will be observed as Play Day.