Tesha Miller has case to answer

JUSTICE Georgiana Fraser yesterday ruled that St Catherine welder Tesha Miller, who is charged with being an accessory before and after the fact in relation to the June 27, 2008 murder of then Jamaica Urban Transit Company Chairman Douglas Chambers, has a case to answer.

Miller's defence team, led by attorney Bert Samuels, yesterday brought a no-case submission in the Home Circuit Court, where the defendant is on trial.

However, Justice Fraser dismissed the submission.

Prior to dismissing the no-case application, the prosecution said Samuels' submission was lacking in substance and asked the court to dismiss it.

At the same time, Justice Fraser said the trial is far beyond a prima facie case, and that there is no reason in law why the case should be withdrawn from the jury.

The judge said it is the duty of the court to point out to the jury and provide them with clear directions how to deal with the evidence presented in court.

Noting the argument raised by Samuels, in relation to inconsistencies and omissions in Witness One's statement, the judge said it is a matter for the jury to decide.

The trial is scheduled to continue today.