Testing for COVID-19

This week we shall focus on testing during the COVID-19 epidemic. COVID-19 was first recognised as a febrile respiratory illness with negative testing for common infectious agents such as the flu. It was not long before scientists in China isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus and sequenced the viral DNA.

With this identification it became possible to develop tests to find the virus in the body. Today, testing plays an important role in diagnosis, screening, and surveillance of COVID-19. We can broadly divide SARS-CoV-2 virus testing into two groups: Tests for the presence of the virus in the body (Polymerase Chain Reaction-PCR tests or antigen tests) and tests for the body's response to the infection (antibody or serology testing)

PCR and antigen testing

Testing for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will generally use one of two methods: PCR testing or antigen testing. PCR testing is the more common of the two methods. This test looks for the presence of viral RNA. Samples for testing are usually obtained from the nasopharynx or nasal cavity. RNA is a chemical located in living cells and plays an important role in transferring genetic information, producing proteins, and in the replication of cells. A PCR test uses chemical probes to find specific RNA pieces. Once an RNA piece is found, it is replicated, producing millions of copies. The presence of these copies indicates the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Given this multiplication procedure, small amounts of virus can be identified.

Antigen testing is another method of testing for the presence of the virus in the body. In the development of this testing, the protein structure of the virus particle is examined and a target protein is selected. An antigen test will recognise this protein in a submitted sample. Usually, a swab from the nose or nasopharynx is required for the antigen test.

What choice of test is better for COVID-19?

There are advantages and disadvantages of PCR testing and antigen testing. PCR testing is extremely sensitive, that is, it can find small amounts of virus. It performs better in this regard than an antigen test. The antigen test does have the advantage of being able to be done quickly ie in a few minutes. PCR testing usually takes five minutes to an hour. Both methods of testing can be done at the bedside of the patients or in specialised laboratories. However, the machines for PCR testing tend to be more complicated with the overall process being more expensive. As both methods identify the presence of the virus in the body, if positive, they suggest that the patient has an ongoing infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

PCR testing and antigen testing require samples from the body. Given the relatively high prevalence of the virus in the upper airway, samples are normally taken from this area. The initial method of sampling was done using a nasopharyngeal swab. This utilises a long swab which is introduced through the nose and pushed to the back of the nasal cavity. This was uncomfortable for patients (it has been described as feeling as if someone was drilling into the brain) and did pose some risk of infection to the nurse or physician supervising the test. Studies shown that less invasive testing, using a shorter swab that only enters the nostrils, is more comfortable for patients and appears to identify infection with similar accuracy. More recently a small study from Stanford University has suggested that having the patient do the swab themselves in front of a nurse can give similar results when compared to the nurse doing the swab. This also has the advantage of lessening the risk of infection for clinical workers.

How accurate is testing?

An important question to consider is the efficacy of these tests in identifying patients with COVID-19 infections. No test in medicine is 100 per cent accurate and testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus is no exception. While there has not been many studies looking at the accuracy of testing, it does appear that how many days the patient has been sick can affect test results. A Johns Hopkins University study of 7 PCR tests available in the US market suggested that testing performed very poorly on the first day of infection. The best sensitivity was found three to four days after developing symptoms. Studies have suggested that up to 20 per cent of patients with COVID-19 infections can have negative test results. In this context, particularly in patients with a strong clinical suspicion of COVID-19 there is value in repeat testing. Some of the reasons for missing infection may be related to sampling technique or simply the fact that as infection progresses the virus may have lower concentrations in the nasal/nasopharynx and higher concentrations in the lungs.

Antibody testing

Antibody testing looks for the body's response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Normally, when an infection occurs the body generates an immune response. As part of this response antibodies are generated. These antibodies are chemicals which serve to recognise the invading organism and aid the immune system in getting rid of the infection. Antibody tests look for these agents, and a positive test suggests that the immune system of the patient has previously been activated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Testing is normally performed on blood samples. The major difficulty with antibody testing is that the levels of antibodies in the blood take some time to rise and may not be detectable during the early phases of infection. Antibodies also persist long after the infection has been resolved. Given these findings, a positive antibody test is a marker of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but cannot be reliably used to diagnose an active infection in real time. This testing, however, is useful in knowing how much of a population has been exposed to the virus. One area that is still unclear is whether the presence of antibodies confers long-lasting immunity, and studies in this area are ongoing.

Who should be tested?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has recommended testing in five groups of people.

(1) Patients with signs or symptoms of COVID-19. The information needed in this setting is whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus is currently in the body and thus either a PCR test or an antigen test is usually performed. Depending on logistics, a test result can be obtained in minutes with an antigen test or five to 30 minutes with a PCR test. In real world testing, unless point-of-contact testing is available, the results are not generally available as quickly. Delays involving transport of specimens to labs and backlogs in testing given high demand are common problems. Given the higher accuracy, PCR testing, if available, is preferred to antigen testing. The test is also useful in patients who have initially tested negative but strong clinical suspicion for active disease persists repeat testing in a few days can be done.

(2) People who are asymptomatic but who have had close contact with a patient infected with SARS-CoV-2. Close contact per CDC definition is being within six feet of the infected person for at least 15 minutes. This contact occurring within the two days prior to patient symptoms. Testing in this setting is an attempt to identify patients who may not have symptoms and thereby prevent transmission of the virus. Ideally these patients should be tested with either a PCR or antigen test. A major problem with evaluating this group can be that of resource constraints given the potential for many tests and the limited testing capacity that exists in many countries.

(3) The third group includes asymptomatic individuals with no known COVID-19 exposure but who are in high-risk settings, that is, settings in which there is a high risk of contracting COVID-19. These would include individuals in nursing homes, jails, and high-density critical infrastructure workplaces such as meatpacking plants. These are places in which the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus can occur very easily should one person get infected. Testing in these settings is often used on a periodic basis to surveil and for new patients or inmates who enter.

(4) The fourth group of patients are those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and need to have the clearing of the virus documented. This is commonly done in hospital patients where two negative tests are commonly done prior to discharge. Another situation where it is important to document viral clearing is in health care providers prior to returning to work.

(5) The last use of testing is for public surveillance to find and document the spread of the virus throughout the population. Ongoing testing of the general population allows an estimation of what percentage of the population has been affected. It allows the identification of clusters of new infections and informs disease forecasting. This group is of importance to us as a tourism-dependent island nation. We have done a fairly good job in limiting community spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In inviting tourists from other countries, we do run the risk of experiencing outbreaks of disease. Testing although imperfect can be used to reduce this risk.

As we move towards a “new normal” in which we do not yet have an effective vaccine, antiviral treatment, or herd immunity, it has become clear that given the economic dislocation that is occurring in many countries we need to find a way to open our economies as safely as possible. Testing, when used in combination with social distancing and face masks, offers a way of moving forward.

Until next week, stay safe.

Dr Ernest Madu and Dr Paul Edwards are consultant cardiologists at the Heart Institute of the Caribbean and HIC Heart Hospital.

Contact: emadu@caribbeanheart.com