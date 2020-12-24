Testing time

THE expected increased competition in the local lottery sector is moving closer with the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) commencing testing of the draw systems proposed by the two prospective new players.

In a public notice released yesterday, the BGLC said it is in the process of conducting detailed operational tests of the draw systems of Mahoe Enterprises Limited and Goodwill Gaming Limited, which Jamaica Observer sources say are set to hit the market early in the new year.

“The tests are conducted in order to ensure the integrity of the lottery games when the providers are authorised to begin selling these to the public,” said the BGLC.

“During the test period it is possible that some test draws may be visible to the public across some broadcast media. These broadcasts are for test purposes only and not an indication of an authorisation to sell lottery tickets and conduct draws,” declared the BGLC.

The commission also underscored that neither Mahoe nor Goodwill have as yet been given the green light to begin selling games to the public.

Observer sources had indicated that one of the two potential new entrants in the multi-billion sector was making every effort to roll out its games before Christmas, but issues related to the set-up of a viable retail network forced a delay in the start.

The sole player in the market at present, Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), has some 1,200 retailers across the island.

establish their retail networks it is alleged the two newcomers have approached some SVL retailers to sell their products at already established locations which has triggered some disquiet in the market.

Some lottery retailers told the Observer that they have been threatened by SVL that they could be kicked off its network if they sell for any competitor. But this claim was rejected by SVL, which noted that years ago the Fair Trading Commission made it clear that a retailer could take more than one piece of equipment and sell for any operator.